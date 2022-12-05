Lance Burn Confirmed as New CBI Wales Chair in 2023

Lance Burn, Chief Executive Officer of IG Design Group International, one of two divisions of FTSE AIM listed IG Design Group Plc, will take over from Kathryn Roberts, Eversheds Sutherland, as Chair of CBI Wales in January 2023. He will also join the CBI Chairs’ Committee, the body responsible for setting and steering CBI policy.

Lance joined IG Design Group, a leading international brand in design-inspired greetings, giftware and stationery, in 2009 – before joining the board in 2012. One of three Executive Directors, Lance was seconded to Atlanta, Georgia February 2022 to also cover the role of CEO of IG’s American business – he is scheduled to return to Wales in December 2022.

A graduate of Liverpool University, Physics and Electronics, and Warwick University, MBA, Lance has had a distinguished and varied business career, spanning a number of key sectors and high-profile brands. He served his ‘apprenticeship’ in general management at Grand Metropolitan, with a focus on manufacturing, national sales and Group HR roles.

He later transferred to Northern Foods Plc, and further oversaw projects in India and West Africa while working for PepsiCo Inc. Returning to the UK in 1997 as Operations Director for Dalgety-Spillers Plc, Lance went on to hold Managing Director roles for Saint-Gobain S.A. UK and RHM Plc.

He also re-engineered and managed the sale of a large, family-owned, food manufacturing business in 2000.

Commenting on the appointment Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, said:

“As we look to recover from the slow-burn impact of the pandemic, new economic headwinds – from cost pressures to supply chain disruption – have created a local business environment that is amongst the most challenging firms in Wales have ever faced. “That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Lance Burn as the new Chair of CBI Wales. With his extensive experience of consumer-facing businesses and international supply chains, Lance’s insight will be crucial as we look to tackle these challenges head-on. “I’d also like to pay tribute to our outgoing Chair Kathryn Roberts, who has been a tireless advocate for Welsh business throughout the pandemic. In spite of spending much of her tenure as a ‘virtual chair’, Kathryn has shown incredible dedication to CBI Wales members and staff, providing a key link with government and the wider business community in Wales.”

Lance Burn, incoming CBI Wales Chair, said:

“Regardless of the huge challenges facing the Welsh economy today, I’m absolutely convinced that Wales remains a fantastic place to live, work and grow a business. From the proposed tidal lagoon in Swansea to manufacturers working on the next generation of green products, Wales has an incredible opportunity to make sustainability a real point of difference as it competes on the world stage. “But we won’t be able to deliver that vision of a clean, green and prosperous economy for the future if we fail to address the challenges facing businesses and consumers right now. That means business and government – both at a UK and devolved level – working together to help the most vulnerable through the cost-of-living crisis and support brilliant firms that are suffering right now, but do so much to create jobs and opportunities in communities across Wales.”

Kathryn Roberts, outgoing Chair of CBI Wales, said: