Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa on the Market for £2,950,000

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, is currently marketing Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa, a stunning Best Western branded country hotel renowned as having one of the finest spa and leisure facilities in West Wales.

Set amongst the beautiful Pembrokeshire countryside, the restored Georgian mansion is located in Lamphey, a pleasant rural village 90 miles from the Welsh capital of Cardiff. Lamphey is situated on the edge of Pembrokeshire National Park, Britain’s only coastal national park, which attracts thousands of tourists every year due to its golden beaches, picturesque harbours, historic castles and range of activites on offer including walking and cycling trails, fishing spots, sailing and golf.

The hotel comprises 39 well-decorated ensuite bedrooms, that nod to the building’s Georgian heritage, with 27 of the rooms located in the main house and the remaining 12 in the adjacent stables known as The Coach House. Also located within the Coach House is a spacious managers apartment comprising a lounge, kitchenette, double bedroom and bathroom.

Additionally, the expansive grounds feature extensive spa and leisure facilities situated in a modern purpose-built building developed by the current owners, which overlook the peaceful countryside. Amenities include a 14-metre swimming pool, sauna and steam room, fitness suite, hairdressing salon, sun terrace and spa which offers a range of signature Elemis treatments.

The hotel is currently managed by Bespoke Hotels and trades under the Best Western branding however there is an opportunity for the new owner to rebrand.

Richard Thomas, Business Agent in Christie & Co’s Hotels team is handling the sale and comments,

“Lamphey Court Hotel is not only a quintessentially beautiful hotel, but an established, profitable and highly successful business. Set a moment from the famous Pembrokeshire coast, and providing one of the finest spa facilities in West Wales, it makes the ideal venue for business and leisure travel alike. The hotel is currently fully managed, providing an ideal investment, alternatively a new owner could assume management duties and imprint their own style and business acumen into the hotel. Post lockdown demand for high quality country house hotels has been strong and we expect high levels of interest for what is undoubtably one of the finest assets to come to market in the area for some time.”

Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa is currently on the market with a guide price of £2,950,000 for the freehold.