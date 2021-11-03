Lamb Sales Remain Buoyant Despite Return of Pre-Covid Consumer Patterns

Sales of lamb remain a retail success story, despite the fading of some of the lockdown consumer patterns which had driven a growth in sales since 2019.

After March 2020, British retail sales data from Kantar had shown strong growth in consumer purchasing of lamb, as people tried new more adventurous home-cooked recipes during lockdown.

In recent months, as people have begun to eat out more and resume pre-Covid work patterns to an extent, sales have fallen back slightly, but people are still buying more lamb than they were before the start of the pandemic.

Total spending on lamb in GB retailers for the 12-week period ending 3 October was £126.3million, down 5.2% on the peak of late summer 2020 but still 9.5% ahead of 2019. Sales of chops and leg roasting joints remain 8% up on the levels of two years ago.

Looking at the year to date figures, retail sales of lamb for the 9 months to October stood at £497.7m (up 4.9%) equating to 47,840 tonnes (up 1.2%).

HCC Data Analyst Glesni Phillips said,