Lamb Exports to USA Could Mean £20m Boost for Welsh Farming

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has welcomed the prospect of the ban on lamb exports from the UK to the USA being lifted soon, as discussed today by the UK Prime Minister.

The potential market for PGI Welsh Lamb in the USA has been estimated to be worth as much as £20million a year within five years of the export restrictions being removed.

HCC initially led moves to lift the 25-year-long ban back in 2008. The Welsh red meat body, alongside Welsh Government ministers, subsequently raised the issue several times with US officials. More recently, the cross-industry UK Export Certification Partnership has been engaged in technical work to help ensure that the industry was ready to resume exports if the ban should be lifted.

HCC Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said,