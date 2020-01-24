KPMG Appoints New Chair for the South Region

KPMG has appointed Andrew Morgan as its South region Chair, responsible for the strategy across Reading, Bristol, Southampton, Plymouth, Cardiff and surrounding areas. Andrew Morgan succeeds Karen Witton, who has stepped down after four years to focus on a global role for the firm’s Tax function.

Andrew has more than 30 years’ experience working across the firm’s operations in the South, leading relationships with a range of corporates from UK PLCs, large overseas owned multinationals and privately owned businesses. Specialising in tax, he advises clients in areas such as transfer pricing, corporate restructuring and has significant experience of settling major investigations with HMRC. Andrew has been with KPMG for the duration of his career, first joining in 1988, and will continue his role as senior partner for Reading; a position he has held since 2012.

Andrew comments: