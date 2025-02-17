KnitMesh Technologies Appoints Two Directors

KnitMesh Technologies, a leading manufacturer of knitted wire mesh components for industrial applications, has appointed Peter Evans and Paul Radford as Directors.

Established in 1957, KnitMesh Technologies has its headquarters in Greenfield, North Wales, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in New Delhi, India. The company is currently experiencing rapid growth in the automotive, hydrogen production, and oil and gas industries and has a strong presence in international markets.

Peter Evans, who has been with KnitMesh Technologies since 1998, was recently appointed to the position of Managing Director, leveraging his 26 years of experience and deep understanding of the business. Paul Radford joined the company in 2021 and holds the position of Finance Director and Company Secretary, bringing his expertise in finance and strategic planning to the board.

Lew Bingham, Executive Chairman of Greenfield Technologies, the holding company of KnitMesh Technologies, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Peter and Paul to the board of KnitMesh Technologies. These well-deserved promotions reward their loyalty and dedication to the company and their contribution to driving our continued sales and profits growth. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Peter and Paul for their past contributions and look forward to welcoming them as excellent additions to our leadership team.”

KnitMesh Technologies is currently working with the world’s leading green hydrogen producers to supply knitted wire mesh for electrolysers. The company has also re-entered the mist eliminator market, rapidly expanding its market share. Peter and Paul’s strategic appointments align with these key initiatives, which aim to accelerate business growth and enhance market competitiveness.

These new changes in the company structure also represent a strategic shift towards effective succession planning, allowing KnitMesh Technologies to capitalise on emerging opportunities while adapting to the changing demands of the global marketplace.