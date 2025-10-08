Knights Strengthens Cardiff Team with Banking Partner Appointment

Regional legal and professional services business Knights has strengthened its presence in Cardiff with the appointment of banking partner Reshma Jogia.

With more than 24 years of experience at leading law firms, Reshma joins the business bringing significant expertise across the full range of debt finance matters and secured lending.

Consistently ranked as a leading individual by the Legal 500, Reshma has a track record of acting for businesses, investors and funders, delivering multi-million-pound transactions.

An expert banking lawyer, Reshma’s specialisms include assisting clients with negotiating their loan and security documents with particular emphasis on corporate finance and advising businesses in their capacity as borrowers, advising private equity investors in their funding arrangements which often involve complex funding structures, acquisition and asset finance, trade finance and real estate and development finance. She is also experienced in dealing with refinancing and restructuring of loans.

Reshma’s appointment signals further growth at Knights’ office in Cardiff and comes just a few weeks after the business arrived in the Welsh capital. Knights now has eight Partners in a team of 11 professionals based out of Brunel House in Cardiff, with expertise spanning across Real Estate, Dispute Resolution, Corporate, Private Client, Construction and Banking.

Reshma Jogia, Partner at Knights, said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Knights at such an exciting stage of growth as we enter the market in Cardiff. “The opportunity to join Knights was one I couldn’t turn down, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in South Wales as one team in this highly collaborative and supportive working environment.”

James Christacos, Client Services Director at Knights, added: