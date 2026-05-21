Knights Set for Further Growth in Cardiff with Permanent Office at One Central Square

Knights, the UK’s largest regional legal services business, is moving to a new, state-of-the-art office at One Central Square in Cardiff.

Since opening in Cardiff last summer, Knights has quickly established a strong local presence, building a team of more than 20 professionals from a temporary base at Brunel House in the city centre.

The move to One Central Square this summer marks the next phase of Knights’ long-term commitment to Wales, creating a presence designed to support continued growth and to give clients across South Wales access to their full breadth of legal and professional services, the firm said.

The new office has capacity for more than 50 professionals on day one with expansion beyond that.

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, said:

“Cardiff has been an exceptional addition to our business. In a short period of time we’ve built real momentum, have brought together an outstanding team and we are seeing strong demand from clients who want high-quality professional advice delivered with a modern, commercial approach. “One Central Square is a perfect fit for our business and our people. It gives us the space, facilities and visibility to continue building – strengthening our capabilities, continuing to attract ambitious professionals, and delivering an even broader range of services for clients across South Wales and beyond. “We are focused on being the legal and professional services business clients choose wherever they are in the UK, and this move significantly enhances our presence and ambition in Wales.”

Knights’ Cardiff team includes specialists in Dispute Resolution, Corporate, Real Estate, Banking, Private Client, Family, Property Litigation and Construction, with more professionals joining in the coming months.

The continued expansion in Cardiff is supported by strong performance across the wider business, with a financial update released yesterday showing an expected 28% year-on-year revenue increase to £207m and profits up 18% to £33m.

The relocation is the latest step in a series of strategic property moves for Knights nationwide, as the business continues to build a modern, carefully considered office portfolio to support its growing team of 1,350 professionals and deliver its premium client offering.

Kathryn Cripps, Head of Asset Management at Knight Frank, said: