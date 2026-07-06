Knights Set for Further Growth in Cardiff as Revenue and Profits Rise

Cardiff-based legal and professional services business Knights is looking ahead to another year of growth after a positive set of financial results.

Knights, which has a team of 19 based in Cardiff, has published its results for the 2026 financial year – showing a big increase in revenue, profit and the number of senior hires joining its team of 1,400 professionals nationwide.

Annual revenue has reached £207.7m, an increase of 28% on the year before, with profit up 19% to £33.2m. Organic growth increased to 7% – including double-digit organic growth in the second half of the year.

The news builds on a positive year of growth in Cardiff following Knights arrival there last summer. The business has rapidly grown its team since entering the market in Cardiff with a team of experts now covering Real Estate, Dispute Resolution, Corporate, Family, Property Litigation, Banking, Construction and Private Client.

Knights also recently announced it will be strengthening its presence in Cardiff later this year by taking up a new office space at One Central Square, marking the next phase of the business’ long-term commitment to Wales.

Knights CEO, David Beech, said:

“I am pleased to report that we grew revenues by 28% year on year, doubling them over the last five years. We also maintained strong underlying profit before tax margins while investing in strengthening our operational platform. “Our unified technology approach, centralised business services support, and expanded, experienced management team will facilitate the use of technology and drive operational gearing as we grow. “We delivered a strong performance in Cardiff during the year as we did across the business, with double digit organic growth in the second half, contributions from recent acquisitions, and good cash generation assisting the self-funding of acquisition costs in the year. “Our continued investment in the business has strengthened our ability to take advantage of opportunities in our growing and structurally changing regional segment of the UK legal sector. “Having made a positive start to the current financial year, we look forward to delivering continued organic growth, complemented by our value enhancing acquisition strategy, in the current year and beyond.’’

Knights grew significantly during the 2026 financial year, delivering double digit organic growth in the second half of the year alongside acquisitions in the South East and in Cardiff.