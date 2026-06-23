Kingsford Investments Acquires Majority Stake in Bay Productions

Kingsford Investments has acquired a majority stake in Bay Productions, a specialist in the design, manufacture and installation of large-scale scenic environments for the theatre, opera, live events and entertainment sectors, in a transaction advised by DSW Corporate Finance.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cardiff, Bay Productions has established itself as one of the UK's leading scenic production businesses, delivering complex projects for some of the world's most recognised productions, events and entertainment brands.

The company has helped create a wide range of internationally renowned productions and events for Disney Theatrical Group, New York Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, and provided scenery for an extensive collection of major Theatre Shows in London’s West End, such as The Lion King, Paddington The Musical, Les Misérables, Hercules, as well as live productions for global artists including Drake, Adele, Katy Perry and more.

Operating from a purpose-built 28,000 sq ft facility, the business provides a fully integrated scenic production service, combining technical design, engineering, steel fabrication, carpentry, scenic art and project management under one roof. This end-to-end capability enables Bay Productions to support clients across every stage of the production process, from concept development through to installation.

The investment from Kingsford Investments will provide additional capital, strategic support and acquisition capability to accelerate Bay Productions' growth plans while strengthening its position as a leading specialist within the sector. The existing management team will remain in place and continue to lead the business through its next phase of development.

DSW Corporate Finance acted as lead adviser to the shareholders of Bay Productions, advising on investor identification, transaction structuring, negotiations and project management through to completion. The transaction was led by Koo Aseeley and supported by Benjamin Nix and Joshua Morris. Legal advice was provided by James Williams of Blake Morgan.

Gareth Baird, Director and Shareholder of Bay Productions, said:

“From the outset, Koo, Ben and the wider DSW team demonstrated a high level of integrity and commitment to achieving the best outcome for both the business and its shareholders. While this was not a first for all shareholders, for many of us it was a new experience, and the guidance and clarity provided by the team gave us real confidence at each stage. “Their approach was thorough, well considered and we were consistently impressed by the quality and professionalism of their team. What sets DSW apart is their combination of strong technical expertise with a straightforward, practical way of working. They operate with care and attention, without overcomplicating matters, which made them an excellent fit. “We would also like to thank Jack and the wider Kingsford team for their support and collaborative approach throughout the process, and we look forward to working together as Bay Productions enters its next phase of growth.”

Jack Hancock, Co-Founder of Kingsford Investments and Executive Chairman of Bay Productions, added:

“We are hugely looking forward to being part of the Bay Productions story. This is a business that is intertwined with its customers and fundamentally understands the demands, innovation, flexibility and speed that is required when putting together a live production. “Our plan is to keep ensuring that we service the growing demand for Bay’s specialist design and manufacturing capabilities with investment in responsive reserve capacity, improved production flexibility and a consolidation of manufacturing expertise. This will allow us to turn around our customer briefs quicker, to a higher specification and ultimately allow Bay to service the wider sector across live production.”

Koo Aseeley, Partner at DSW Corporate Finance, said: