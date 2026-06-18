King’s Baton Relay Set to Celebrate Wales’ Seas and Coastal Communities Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Seagrass snorkelling, wildlife walks and sea-based baton handovers will mark the arrival of the King's Baton Relay to North Wales.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games this summer in Glasgow, Team Wales is partnering with marine organisations across Wales, including North Wales Wildlife Trust, as the King's Baton Relay comes to Pen Llŷn and Anglesey.

As part of the celebrations on 22 and 23 June, local communities will be invited to take part in a series of coastal events, including snorkelling, wildlife walks, shark and skate egg-case hunts, and sea-based baton handovers, showcasing Wales' connection to the sea. The relay will also feature young baton bearers who will snorkel above seagrass meadows before passing the baton to a RIB boat and divers offshore.

Led by Y Môr a Ni (The Sea and Us), a Wales-based project helping people connect with the sea, the events bring together North Wales Wildlife Trust, Project SIARC, an initiative from the Zoological Society of London and Natural Resources Wales that studies and protects sharks and rays, the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC), and Pen Llŷn a'r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation, highlighting the importance of Wales' marine environment and the communities connected to it.

Wales' seas and coastlines are central to the nation's identity, culture and heritage. With more than 60% of people in Wales living near the coast, the marine environment plays an important role in everyday life – supporting jobs, recreation and wellbeing. Yet many people remain disconnected from the sea and the benefits it provides.

The events will highlight the importance of Wales' coastal environment at a time of increasing pressure from climate change and pollution while celebrating those taking action to protect it.

Reece Halstead, Ocean Literacy Co-ordinator for Wales at Y Môr a Ni, said:

“Everyone in Wales has a relationship with the sea, whether we realise it or not. It's fantastic to be working with Team Wales to showcase the connections between sport, nature and our coastal communities through activities such as beachcombing, snorkelling and diving. “The more opportunities people have to safely experience our seas, the more likely they are to value and help protect them for future generations.”

Members of the public are invited to watch activities live on Team Wales social media channels on 22nd and 23rd June.