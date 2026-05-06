King’s Award for Wrexham Construction Firm

A Wrexham construction company has been awarded its first ever King’s Award for Enterprise.

Pave-Aways, which is located on Benjamin Road in the town, has been recognised for ‘Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility’ to mark the success of its ‘Looking After Our Workforce’ initiative.

Introduced in late 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company chose to focus on regional projects, reducing travel and increasing investment in staff wellbeing, training and career development.

It was a commitment made by Steven Owen and fellow Directors Victoria Lawson, Jamie Evans, and Charlotte Davies and has boosted the career prospects of nearly 500 people, 288 of whom were from disadvantaged backgrounds or not in employment, education or training.

The King’s Award for Enterprise highlighted the tangible difference this policy has made since 2021, with 70 new careers created, 94 internal promotions, and the average length of service for Pave-Aways staff increasing to over 10 years.

“Receiving the email confirming the King’s Award for Enterprise was a proud moment, not just personally but for everyone who has contributed to the journey,” explained Steven Owen, who joined the business as a Site Engineer in 1997 before taking over as Managing Director in 2011 following a management buyout. “We’ve always been clear that opportunity is not just about entry into work; it is about progression, upskilling and actively supporting people to move forward. “My motivation comes from my dad, a farm labourer who worked hard all his life for some of the best in the business. He started work at 14 and stayed in that role until he unexpectedly passed away in his mid-60s and I always felt he deserved more opportunity.”

He continued:

“We support our team to develop and progress, particularly those who may have had less access to progression, and we also look to make a positive difference in the communities where we deliver our projects. “This approach has so far supported nearly 500 people and the King’s Award is in recognition of each and every one of those success stories.”

Pave-Aways, which also has offices in Newtown and Oswestry, delivers refurbishment and new build projects across the commercial, education, industrial, residential and retail sector.

The company, which secured the Gold Investors in People standard in December, has recently handed over a £10m three-storey science block for Ercall Wood Academy in Telford, is in the middle of the £7m refurbishment of Wellington Market and will shortly start work on replacing 716 seats as part of major modernisation works at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn.

The firm has 63 staff, with nearly two-fifths of those starting out as an apprentice at the business.

The successful recruitment of new talent has been achieved by taking part in 70 career events and the successful introduction of 50 work placements.

Victora Lawson, Commercial Director, said:

“Growing our own is very important to us, particularly with an experienced workforce who are keen to pass on their skills. “We’ve found this approach works well when supporting people who may not have had traditional access to training or employment, including those who may not have felt comfortable in formal learning environments, people in rural areas with limited access to opportunities, and individuals rebuilding their careers. “By giving people an opportunity and showing that we believe in them, we see confidence grow and real progress follow. There are some excellent examples of people moving forward and building their careers. That’s what social mobility is about, and the King’s Award for Enterprise recognises that this approach works.”

Nearly three quarters of the firm’s expected £20m turnover is also redirected into the local supply chain, with some of the contractors now run by former employees who have benefitted from the programme.

Pave-Aways has also committed to taking on another five apprentices this year, taking its current total of people completing vocational learning to 16.