King Charles III to Carry Out First Official Visit to Wales

The visit comes as part of a tour of the UK nations ahead of the Queen's funeral which will be held on Monday 19 September. It is believed that Prime Minister Liz Truss will also travel to Cardiff on Friday.

While in the Welsh capital for the accession visit, the royal couple will take part in a service at Llandaff Cathedral alongside senior faith leaders from communities across the city. They will then head to the Senedd to receive a Motion of Condolence.

Later there will be a reception at Cardiff Castle where First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, and the Speaker of the Senedd, Elin Jones, will have a private audience with the King and The King and Queen. They will then meet members of the public who have gathered inside the castle grounds.

On their last trip to Wales in July, the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall spent a week visiting areas and organisations across South Wales including Cardiff, Treorchy, Narberth and Hay-on-Wye.