Kilsby Williams Makes Key Appointment to Tax Team

Accountancy firm Kilsby Williams has strengthened its tax team with the appointment of a new tax manager.

Daniel Burton has joined the independent firm, south east Wales’ largest, bringing with him a range of industry knowledge and experience.

Daniel has made the move to Kilsby Williams from HMRC, where he spent six years as a tax inspector.

Having graduated from the Tax Specialist Program, Daniel has studied and has an in-depth knowledge of the wide range of taxes including corporation tax, capital gains tax, VAT, and employer duties.

Daniel’s experience at HMRC has equipped him with knowledge of how taxes and duties interact and operate, as well as providing him with an understanding of how HMRC’s processes and procedures relate to the imposition of the range of taxes.

Having resolved a number of highly complex tax issues in a range of areas, Daniel will utilise his knowledge and experience to help Kilsby Williams’ clients achieve success.

Daniel said:

“I’m really enjoying working at Kilsby Williams and it feels as though I’ve joined a family. Everyone at the practice works together to help achieve the best results for our clients. “The people at Kilsby Williams really care which is very different to a number of other places I have worked. I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s to come.”

Mary McDonagh, Partner at Kilsby Williams, said: