Kilsby Williams Announces Significant Appointment

Tax and accountancy specialist Kilsby Williams has begun the new year with a senior appointment.

Anne Smith, former tax partner at Watts Gregory LLP, has joined the Newport-based independent firm as a partner.

Anne began her career with KPMG, qualifying as a chartered accountant and later as a chartered tax adviser.

A committee member of the local south Wales branch of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Anne has become well known in the market for her expertise and experience in tax planning specialisms such as corporate sale, purchase and reorganisation transactions, fiscal share valuations, international business restructuring, expatriate tax planning and executive remuneration.

In the last two decades, Anne has been particularly involved with succession and estate planning and other advisory work for SME businesses, their owner managers and other individuals.

Anne Smith, partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“It’s an honour to join one of the largest specialist tax teams in south Wales as I become part of the leadership team at Kilsby Williams. Throughout my career, I have applied my specialist and varied knowledge of tax planning to provide holistic advice to businesses and individuals. I look forward to sharing this with the firm’s growing number of clients.”

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“Our services are partner-led and based on a high level of technical skills and expertise in the fields of taxation and accountancy, so we are thrilled to welcome Anne to the firm. A partner of her calibre and experience will enhance our team and existing client services as we begin the new year and look ahead to the tax changes of the next financial year.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients locally in south Wales, extending across the UK and globally. Their clients range from sole traders to international quoted groups.