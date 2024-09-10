Kilsby Williams Announces Charity of the Year

Tax and accountancy specialist Kilsby Williams has announced that it will be supporting Calon Hearts as its charity of the year.

Calon Hearts is a Cardiff-based charity which promotes heart health in Wales and across the UK.

Less than one in ten people survive an out of hospital cardiac arrest but survival rates can be increased significantly if a defibrillator is used and CPR is performed. The charity’s mission includes teaching valuable CPR and first aid skills, and ensuring communities have access to defibrillators and are trained in how to use them.

Calon Hearts also provides free heart screenings for people aged between 16 and 25 to detect life-threatening heart conditions that often go undetected.

To kickstart their fundraising efforts, a team of around 20 from the firm has signed up to run the Cardiff Half Marathon on 6 October.

Dafydd Ford, partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We are pleased to share that we will be supporting Calon Hearts over the next year, raising awareness of heart health and funds to support their vital work. This is a cause we are passionate about as we sadly lost our colleague Rob Harding earlier this year and we want to make a difference in his memory. “We’ll be beginning our fundraising challenges with the Cardiff Half Marathon. A half marathon is no mean feat; the team is training hard to pound the streets of Cardiff and do Rob and his family proud.”

Sharon Owen, founder of Calon Hearts, said: