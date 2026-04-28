Kidney Wales CDF 10K to Celebrate 40 Years with Milestone Race

It’s a milestone year full of celebration as the Kidney Wales CDF 10K marks its 40th anniversary.

Since its very first race back in 1986, the event has grown in size and scale and is now one of the largest 10K races in the UK.

This year, to celebrate the milestone, the Kidney Wales CDF 10K has been expanded and will see its biggest event yet with more than 9,500 runners signed up to take part across both the 10K and 2k events.

Founded by Kidney Wales in the 1980s, Run 4 Wales (R4W) took on the management of the event in 2023, with Kidney Wales remaining the lead charity partner. To mark the significant 40-year milestone, Kidney Wales will also become the headline partner of the event in 2026, to celebrate its origins and mark the special occasion.

Taking place on Sunday 6 September, the race takes runners on a sightseeing tour of the city, with highlights including Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium. They then head through Pontcanna and the Grade 2 listed parkland of Llandaff and Pontcanna Fields, before passing Sophia Gardens to the finish line in the Edwardian Civic Centre.

Those participating this year can expect to receive special commemorative finishers items to mark the race’s 40th year. Celebrations in the lead up include an 80s themed party, a look back at the elite athletes who have taken part over the years, as well as a detailed history of the race with founding partner Kidney Wales.

Ross Evans, CEO at Kidney Wales, said:

“Becoming headline partner for the 40th anniversary of the CDF 10K is a hugely proud moment for Kidney Wales. This milestone is not just about this year’s runners, but every single person who has taken part since 1986 and everyone who has supported Kidney Wales along the way. “Together, they’ve built an incredible legacy, helping to raise vital funds and support people affected by kidney disease across Wales. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of that journey.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, added:

“Reaching 40 years is a terrific achievement and we’re very much looking forward to celebrating this milestone throughout the year. “Since the first race in 1986, the CDF 10K has brought together runners of all abilities while helping to raise vital funds for Kidney Wales. “The event has become a firm favourite in the Welsh running calendar and only exists because of all the brilliant runners, volunteers, sponsors and community members who have supported it year after year. “And it shows in the numbers. Entries into the race are already at record levels – we’re already up 60% compared to last year, so we’d urge those who want to take part to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.”

A number of general entries at £34 are still available, or alternatively participants can sign up for just £5 to join lead charity Kidney Wales as one of their fundraisers when pledging to raise £125 for the charity.