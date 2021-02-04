Kickstart Creates Over 120,000 Jobs for 16 to 24 year olds

More than 120,000 jobs for 16 to 24 year olds have now been created through the government’s flagship Kickstart Scheme, as ministers have urged more employers to get involved.

The scheme, which has been underway since September, is helping to put young people who have been some of the hardest hit by the economic impact of the pandemic on the first rung of their career ladder. The start dates for these jobs vary but will all begin this year.

The government will make it even simpler for employers of all sizes to benefit from joining the scheme by removing the limit requiring they create a minimum of 30 vacancies to apply directly. To ensure all job placements continue to be of a high quality, the government will continue to apply rigorous checks on training support and finances.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said:

Kickstart has moved up a gear and I encourage employers to join us and invest in the next generation of talent by joining our Kickstart scheme. By removing the threshold of a minimum 30 jobs for direct applications, we are making it even simpler to get involved. Now is the time to prepare for post-lockdown placements and employers will now have a choice to apply direct or through one of our 600 fantastic Kickstart gateways who may be locally connected or sector-specific providing that tailored support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

Young people are among the hardest hit in times like these, which is why we’re doing everything we can to ensure they’re not left without hope and opportunity. The Kickstart Scheme is central to this. Since opening for applications last Autumn, we’ve worked with some of the most exciting companies to create more than 120,000 Kickstart jobs – which is a huge vote of confidence in our young people at a challenging time. With £2 billion available and no limit on the number of places, it’s now easier than ever for businesses across Great Britain to take part. Join us as we harness the talents of the new generation of kickstarters.

For those employers who want support to get involved with the scheme – they can continue to partner with one of our many gateway organisations such as a Local Authority or Chamber of Commerce. Gateways can help provide a local connection and the necessary wrap around support which is a hallmark of the Kickstart Scheme. DWP welcomes existing gateways continuing to apply to add more jobs and employers over the life of the scheme.

Since applications opened in September, there are now more than 600 approved gateways covering many sectors and all parts of the country.

Referrals to the Kickstart Scheme will run until December 2021 and is expected to create hundreds of thousands of new job placements.