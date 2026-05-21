Kickboxer Secures Funding to Create Inclusive Training Space

A black belt standard former competitive kickboxer has created a training space with support from a Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

After more than 20 years competing competitively, Runa Bakshi offers a safe space at RKB Boxing for women and girls to train. The mother-of-two tailors classes to fit around cultural and religious fasting and regularly posts at-home fitness routines to her Instagram account for women to follow during Ramadan.

Runa has been affiliated with Welsh Boxing since last year and runs regular classes at Cardiff Bay’s Wilcox House. She welcomes women of all ages and backgrounds who appreciate the privacy of a women-only environment.

She began providing classes for a charity dedicated to empowering Black and Minority Ethnic women and contributed nutritional menu and workout plans to an ebook to inspire people’s meal preparation during periods of fasting. Runa has received such interest in her training programmes that she decided to offer more classes.

“My classes aren’t about ego or competition,” said Runa. “It’s about feeling strong, learning skills, and having 45 minutes to yourself. Boxing has a powerful mental impact. I have seen some women who have really struggled with their mental health use boxing as a way to build confidence or to rebuild after loss. “Some of my clients have never stepped into a gym before; some have never lifted weights before and others haven’t been into a gym since having children. I have a client who just turned 70, as well as teenagers. Everyone goes at their own pace, fully supported and everyone is growing stronger together. “I have always enjoyed sport, I’ve run a marathon and multiple half marathons, have done X-Fit and tried other sports, but I kept coming back to kickboxing. It’s a great discipline for releasing tension.”

Runa secured a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank, which helped her purchase new equipment and create the dedicated training space she had long envisioned. She has now extended her offering into children’s classes and mixed classes too.

“The British Business Bank made it possible to take that next step,” she explained. “Equipment is expensive, but now I’ve got a safe, private space where women can grow stronger – physically and mentally.”

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Director for Wales at the British Business Bank, said:

“Runa has clearly identified a provision needed by women and girls within her local community and it’s clear to see the confidence and camaraderie her classes provide. Runa has created a safe, inclusive space for women and it’s a mission the British Business Bank, via our Start Up Loans programme, has been very happy to support. We wish her all the best and for RKB Boxing to continue its excellent work in this space.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.