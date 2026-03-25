KGM Motors UK Strengthens Wales Presence with New Partner in Cwmbran

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, has welcomed Newtown Motors (Cwmbran) to its dealer network.

Based on Avondale Road, the family-run business has been established for more than 60 years.

With its appointment, Newtown Motors will showcase the complete KGM model line-up, including the flagship 7-seater Rexton SUV, the award-winning Musso pick-up, the versatile Korando, compact Tivoli, the bold fully electric Torres EVX, plus the all-new Torres and Actyon Hybrids.

Tom Davies, Managing Director at Newtown Motors, said:

“When we shared the news with the team that we would be partnering with KGM, there was a real buzz of excitement across the dealership. We are proud to be bringing the brand to customers in Cwmbran and the surrounding area. We remain committed to offering great value and delivering the very best customer service, and everyone is looking forward to our new partnership and to welcoming new and returning customers into our showroom to experience what KGM is all about.”

Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, added: