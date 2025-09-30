Keynote Speaker Announced For Flagship Payroll Conference

The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) is holding its annual conference and exhibition at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

Payroll plays a critical role in the UK economy, with over £473 billion collected through Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax and National Insurance contributions in the 2024/25 tax year. As the CIPP continues to work closely with the government on draft legislation and policy reform, Angela MacDonald, Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, HMRC, has been announced as the keynote speaker for this year’s event, which is being held on October 1 and 2.

Jason Davenport, Chief Executive Officer at the CIPP, said:

“This year’s conference comes at a pivotal moment for the profession. With major updates on the horizon, it’s more important than ever for payroll professionals to stay informed, connected, and ready to adapt. We’re proud to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts, including our keynote speaker Angela MacDonald, to share insight, explore emerging challenges, and help shape the future of payroll.”

The Annual Conference and Exhibition brings together hundreds of professionals from across payroll, pensions, and reward for two days of technical updates, thought leadership, and networking. The agenda will focus on key themes such as evolving regulation and automation, all within the context of a rapidly shifting payroll landscape.

This year’s flagship event follows a period of continued growth and strategic focus for the CIPP, marked by the recent appointment of new board member, Michelle Sutton ChMCIPPdip. Michelle brings years of sector experience and is already playing a key role in shaping the Institute’s direction and ensuring payroll professionals are represented at the highest levels.

Her appointment follows the addition of Paul Elton and Adrian Goddard to the Senior Leadership Team as Operations Director and Commercial Director respectively, further evidence of the CIPP’s investment in strong leadership and its commitment to driving excellence across the profession.

Jason added:

“These appointments come at a critical time for the profession. AI and automation are beginning to reshape payroll, and what was once seen as a back-office function is now recognised as a strategic business driver. With rising expectations around compliance, employee wellbeing, and financial resilience, strong leadership and future-ready thinking have never been more important.”

The CIPP represents an industry of around 100,000 professionals across in-house teams, bureaus, consultancies, software providers, and senior HR and finance roles. Through qualifications, policy guidance, and training, the Institute continues to support the profession through ongoing HMRC changes, regulatory reform, and advances in digital payroll delivery.