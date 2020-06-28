Key Work to Take Place on Swansea City Centre Roads

Important overnight work is due to take place on a number of Swansea city centre roads from June 30 to July 17.

The operations will allow Swansea Council to make the road surfaces ready for a major milestone on The Kingsway’s £12m infrastructure project – the switch to two-way traffic.

To allow the resurfacing work during this short time, roads will be temporarily closed on a phased basis through the night, avoiding weekends.

Mark Thomas, the council’s cabinet member for environment and infrastructure management, said:

“This is another important part of our work on this high-profile scheme that will help regenerate our city centre. “The new-look areas on and around The Kingsway will be greener, healthier and more pedestrian-friendly. It’s acting as a catalyst to regenerate the Kingsway, bringing extra footfall and more business, jobs and opportunities. This will be even more important as the city bounces back from lockdown. “This series of overnight resurfacing works will ensure we have high-quality road surfaces that meet the needs of motorists and avoid daytime disruption to commuters and businesses. “It will also allow us – in the coming weeks – to change the road system from largely one-way to largely two-way. That will make city centre access more straightforward.”

The roads receiving new surfaces from June 30, weather permitting, include Alexandra Road, Christina Street, College Street, Cradock Street, De La Beche Street, Grove Place and Mansel Street. Also being resurfaced is the junction of The Kingsway and Orchard Street.

As each road closes temporarily, there will be signposted diversions in place. No parking will be available on each affected road as it is temporarily closed. In each case, roadworks are due start around 6.30pm and be cleared by 6am the following day.

Work will take place from Monday to Friday. Local residents and businesses are being made aware. Motorists will be kept informed by road signs and through the council’s social media channels.

Cllr Thomas said:

“We thank local residents, motorists and businesses for their understanding. “Our staff and contractors will work through the night to minimise disruption for the public and those who work in the city centre. “We’re now moving towards the switch to two-way traffic, a landmark moment in a significant scheme that will help drive Swansea to the next level as a city. “The Kingsway area’s extra greenery and pedestrian areas – along with the improved traffic flow – will help make the city centre a better place in which to live, work, shop and do business.”

In the meantime, work is continuing on landscaping and new traffic light systems despite the fact that the pandemic brought supply chain challenges for contractors.

Hundreds of millions of pounds of private and public sector investment is being made in Swansea city centre.

The Kingsway scheme has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government. Funders for some other elements of Swansea’s regeneration include the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Kingsway FAQs – www.swansea.gov.uk/kingswayFAQs