Key New Appointment for FleetEV as It Moves Into Its Next Stage of Growth

Cardiff-based electric vehicle (EV) provider FleetEV has strengthened its leadership team with a senior appointment as the business prepares for its next phases of expansion.

FleetEV has appointed Mark Rawson as its new Head of Technology. In his new role across FleetEV and its sister company, Plug Charging, Mark will be responsible for shaping the companies' technology strategy and engineering function, ensuring the their platforms remain scalable, resilient and capable of supporting continued momentum.

Mark said:

“I've joined the business at a pivotal moment. It's growing fast, rich with opportunity, and full of ambition. It's my favourite stage: enough momentum to be exciting, but still plenty of scope to build, shape and influence as the business evolves. “My goal is to help the team and the technology grow alongside the business. As FleetEV scales, that means building the kind of structure and ways of working that let a growing team deliver quickly and confidently. Further out, I want our technology to be something the business is genuinely good at, not just something that keeps the lights on.”

Jarrad Morris, Founder and CEO of FleetEV, said:

“As FleetEV continues to grow, attracting exceptional talent is critical to ensuring we can scale effectively while maintaining the high standards our customers expect. “Mark brings the technical leadership and strategic vision needed to strengthen our technology capability and support the next phase of our journey. This appointment represents another important step in our strategy and I'm excited to see the impact he will make.”

FleetEV focuses on making the switch to EVs practical and efficient through comprehensive leasing, salary sacrifice, and fleet solutions tailored to diverse client needs, across public and private sectors.