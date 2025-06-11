Key Funding Sees Flintshire Organisations and Communities ‘Flourish’

A multi-million-pound UK Government-funded programme has significantly benefitted Flintshire residents, with communities upskilled, local facilities enhanced, and business productivity increased, the local authority says.

Having received more than £12.4 million from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), Flintshire County Council has supported 26 projects to improve employment opportunities, foster business growth, and upgrade key amenities.

The financial aid was delivered between 2022-2025 and encompassed three core themes: communities and place, people and skills, and supporting local business alongside ‘Multiply’, which was designed to increase adult numeracy skills.

Thanks to the investment, data revealed that close to 15,000 people have a more positive perception of their local facilities, such as social clubs and community hubs, with 6,073 more residents using the amenities than before.

For example, town centres across Flintshire benefitted from the county council’s Town Centre Investment Programme with 13 commercial properties redeveloped, 48 events and activities financially supported, and more than 50 businesses receiving bespoke advice, as well as numerous sites undergoing environmental enhancements.

In addition, projects such as Flintshire County Council’s Strength in Numbers and LEAP (Learn, Explore, Achieve, Perform), as well as WeMindTheGap’s Minding the Gaps of Young People project, have improved the confidence and skills of youngsters and adults across the county

Results showcase that through such schemes, 1,709 people have successfully gained a qualification, with a further 2,693 people in education or training to boost their employment prospects.

Some 1,383 Flintshire firms also received support, with 429 businesses adopting new innovative technologies and/or processes, and 203 decarbonisation plans developed in alignment with Wales’ net zero by 2050 target.

One such enterprise was design consultancy Dylunio Solutions, which received a smart workbench to streamline the design and development of a military canine respiratory system thanks to the UKSPF-funded AMRC Cymru Accelerating Decarbonisation and Productivity Technology and Skills (ADAPTS) scheme.

Alongside business support, strengthening adults’ numeracy skills was a key focus for the county which delivered its Multiply programme; a project that saw 1,513 people participate in maths qualifications and courses.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council cabinet member for economy, environment, and climate, said: