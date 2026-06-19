Key Denbighshire and Flintshire Services Win UK National Awards

Action for Children services in North Wales have been recognised with Stephenson Awards at a special ceremony in London, celebrating the outstanding support they provide to children, young people and families.

The charity's residential children’s home in Denbighshire and the Flintshire Family Project have both received the honour, which is the UK charity’s highest internal accolades. The awards recognise excellence, dedication and the meaningful difference staff make to the lives of those they support.

The children's home was nominated by a young person currently living at the home, highlighting the positive impact staff have on their daily life and wellbeing. The service supports children with complex needs, providing a safe, nurturing and stable environment where they can build trust, develop resilience and thrive.

Registered Manager, Wynne Randles, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award, and even more so knowing we were nominated by a young person who lives here. That means everything to us. Our team works incredibly hard to create a safe, supportive and homely environment, and this recognition is a testament to their dedication and passion.”

The Flintshire Family Project, which also received a Stephenson Award for service of the year, works with families to provide early help and intensive support, aiming to reduce crisis, strengthen relationships and enable children to remain safely at home wherever possible. By working alongside families during challenging times, the service helps build confidence, stability and long-term positive outcomes.

Practice Manager, Pam Pritchard, said:

“This award is a real reflection of the dedication of our team and the resilience of the families we work with. We support families through some incredibly challenging times, helping them build stronger relationships and create safer, more positive futures for their children.”

Action for Children's Director for Wales, Laurie Ryall, added: