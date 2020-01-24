Key Appointment at Anwyl Partnerships

Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of residential land and build developments, continues to strengthen its growing team and has announced the key appointment of Jack McCabe as Land Manager.

Jack brings with him five years’ experience working as a land and commercial property Chartered Surveyor in Manchester, where his advisory role centred on the identification, acquisition, and disposal of land and property across the North West.

At Anwyl, Jack will be responsible for sourcing, acquiring, and delivering new immediate residential development opportunities across a range of family housing tenures including PRS, retirement living and extra care.

Tom Anwyl, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships commented:

“It’s great to be able to welcome Jack on board the Anwyl Partnerships team. Our growth strategy is at an exciting stage and Jacks appointment brings a unique insight and skill set that will undoubtedly benefit our business and our partners’’.

Jack commented: