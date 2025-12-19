Kayes of Cardiff Share Festive Joy with Cardiff City FC and Official Charity

Cardiff City Football Club and Cardiff City FC Community Foundation have spread festive joy to children and families across Cardiff.

Thanks to a generous annual donation of toys from Kayes of Cardiff, Cardiff City FC and its official charity are continuing their mission to support communities most in need during the Christmas period.

In the lead-up to their annual toy delivery, Community Foundation students teamed up with First Team players Perry Ng and David Turnbull to carefully wrap the donated gifts, ensuring they were ready to bring smiles to partner primary schools and children’s hospitals across Cardiff.

As members of the Foundation’s Further Education programme and passionate City supporters, the learners enjoyed a crafty catch-up with the players, chatting about the season so far, recent results, Christmas plans and future goals.

During the final week of term, the Bluebirds’ charity delivered toys to its primary school network, which has been working hard throughout the season, using football to inspire young learners, develop essential life skills and promote physical activity.

Members of Cardiff City’s Men’s First Team split their time visiting Ty Hafan, Noah’s Ark at UHW and Rookwood Hospital, delivering toys and spending time with children. During these annual visits, players hand-deliver gifts and spend time with young patients, helping to brighten what can be a challenging time for many families.

Cardiff City FC and Cardiff City FC Community Foundation said they extended their “heartfelt thanks to Philip Kaye and the entire team at Kayes of Cardiff for their continued generosity and annual donation of toys to the communities that need them most. Their support enables the charity to give back, spread joy, and brighten the festive season for families across Cardiff”.

Kayes of Cardiff is a toy distributor with 39 years of experience supporting independent retailers. Founded in 1985, the company has evolved from a regional wholesaler into a nationwide distributor, providing access to major brands like Orchard Toys and Mattel. It has a 30,000 sq ft warehouse and showrooms in Cardiff.

Luke Jenkins-Jones, Primary Education Coordinator, said: