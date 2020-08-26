Katy Godsell Shortlisted for National Award from the Meat Industry

The woman who co-ordinates the Butchery WorldSkills UK Competition is in the running to win a national award from the meat industry.

Katy Godsell, marketing manager for pan-Wales work-based learning provider Cambrian Training, headquartered in Welshpool, is a finalist in this year’s Women in Meat Industry Awards, organised by Meat Management magazine.

She is shortlisted in the Meat Businesswoman Award – Education and Training category which recognises women who are making a big difference to the development and training of employees, or the wider industry.

The award is designed for special women who are inspirational and passionate about training and educating others and can make a difference to an individual or help overall company performance.

An expert judging panel selected the finalists from nominations made by readers and the winners will be decided by an online vote at https://womeninmeatawards.com/finalists/. Voting closes on August 28.

The winners will be announced at a London awards ceremony scheduled for November 13, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Katy, who lives in Welshpool, has worked for Cambrian Training since 2009 and has co-ordinated the Butchery WorldSkills UK Competition for WorldSkills UK since 2015. She also manages Cambrian Training’s own butchery competitions and promotes apprenticeship to butchers across Wales as part of her work.

She was nominated for the award by Chris Jones, Cambrian Training’s head of the food and drink business unit, who said:

“Katy has a fantastic work ethic and a determination to succeed at everything she does. “She has put butchery back on the map with the work she has been doing for WorldSkills UK. She is enthusiastic and totally dedicated to skills, training and improving butchery in the UK, which I think deserves recognition. “I would like to see more women employed in the meat industry and Katy is a perfect example of what can be achieved.”

Katy said she is delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to work with many great people and young butchers within the industry on the Butchery WorldSkills UK Competition,” she added. “Especially watching our competitors grow and benefit from their involvement with the skills competition has been a pure joy over the last five years.”

The Butchery WorldSkills UK competition focuses on the essential skills required for a successful career as a multi-skilled butcher within the food manufacturing industry. Butchers are tested for overall skill, innovation, creativity, presentation, work ethic, method and approach to tasks, carcass and primal utilisation, waste and safe and hygienic working practice.

Regional heats are held across the UK and the top scoring butchers represent their college, employer or training provider in the National Finals held at WorldSkills UK LIVE at the NEC, Birmingham.

Organised Cambrian Training, the butchery competition is supported by an Industry Steering Group and sponsored by The Institute of Meat, The National Craft Butchers, The Worshipful Company of Butchers, Hybu Cig Cymru/Meat Promotion Wales and supported by FDQ.