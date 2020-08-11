Katy Chamberlain Appears in Leaders Council Podcast Alongside Lord Blunkett

The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand this universal trait and what it means in Britain and Northern Ireland today.

Katy Chamberlain from Business in Focus Ltd was invited onto an episode of the podcast, which also included an interview with Lord Blunkett.

“It was a privilege to contribute to the debate on leadership with Lord Blunkett; the current, challenging times are a real test for all leaders and the more we share our experiences and advice the more we can all support each other,” Katy said.

Host Matthew O'Neill asked both guests a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in their careers to date.

Matthew O'Neill commented:

“Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour.”

Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, said:

“I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Matthew O'Neill is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about.’

You can listen to the podcast in full here: https://youtu.be/xz2fu0sRmnU

For more information on Business in Focus please visit www.businessinfocus.co.uk