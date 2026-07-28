Kate Steps up Campaign After Passing Halfway Point in 1,000-Mile Charity Challenge

After walking more than 500 miles, Coleg Cambria Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman is appealing for support as she embarks on the second half of a 1,000-mile fundraising challenge for a charity close to her heart.

Kate has now passed the midway point in her trek raising funds for Soul Kitchen Chester.

The campaign has taken her from the streets of London, Bristol, Cardiff, Swansea and Yorkshire to the hills, coastlines and countryside of North Wales, with many miles clocked up closer to home around Chester.

She has fitted in early morning laps around the block before work, evening hikes during the recent heatwave, a family climb of Tal y Fan, and walks to her volunteer shifts at Soul Kitchen on Saturday evenings.

The challenge follows Kate's fundraising success in 2022, when she marked her 50th birthday by completing the entire 870-mile Wales Coast Path over 295 walks, raising around £1,500 for Cancer Research UK after losing her uncle to the disease.

Just over halfway through her latest challenge, Kate says the support of family, friends and colleagues has kept her going through every step.

She said:

“I've gone through a few blisters, a second pair of walking boots and a second pair of trainers already. “I've been lucky enough to have family and friends join me on many of the walks, which has made such a difference, but there have also been plenty of cold, wet days on my own, as well as early mornings and late evenings during the heatwave. “Every mile has been logged on Strava, and reaching 500 miles feels like a real milestone. There's still a long way to go, but I'm determined to finish. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far. Every donation, message and word of encouragement really does keep me putting one foot in front of the other.”

Soul Kitchen Chester is a volunteer-led charity providing hot meals, practical support and companionship to people experiencing homelessness, loneliness and hardship across the city.