K3 Metrology Launches with £2.75m Seed Round to Commercialise Next‑Generation Platform for Advanced Manufacturing

K3 Metrology Ltd (K3M), a spin‑out from the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), has launched with a £2.75 million seed investment to commercialise Metralis, a next‑generation, metrology platform designed for advanced manufacturing environments.

The funding round is supported by the Development Bank of Wales with a £1 million equity investment alongside £1 million from Parkwalk and £750,000 from the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S).

Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Cymru (AMRC-C) in Broughton, K3 Metrology enters the market as manufacturers across aerospace, defence, nuclear and other high‑value sectors are seeking more efficient, traceable and scalable measurement solutions.

The company was founded by Professor Ben Hughes (CTO) and Dr Mike Campbell (CEO), who have worked together for more than 12 years at NPL developing the Metralis technology and building strong relationships with major industrial partners.

Metralis was created in response to direct feedback from large industrial users who highlighted the limitations of legacy systems. In customer trials, Metralis has demonstrated significant performance gains and a timing study with a major manufacturing partner having found that using Metralis resulted in efficiency gains of 60%.

Dr Mike Campbell, CEO of K3 Metrology, said:

“For decades, manufacturers have been forced to compromise between accuracy, speed and scalability. Metralis removes that trade‑off entirely. This investment enables us to bring a step‑change technology to market and support the UK’s most advanced industrial sectors. Metralis is the result of years of scientific development at NPL, and we are now grateful for the support of the Development Bank, Parkwalk and UKI2S. Our team is excited to deliver real‑time, high‑accuracy measurement at a scale that has never before been possible.”

Penny Holt, Chief Financial Officer of NPL, said:

“K3 Metrology Ltd demonstrates how publicly funded science can translate into high‑value industrial capability for the UK. Metralis is a transformative technology with the ability to raise industrial productivity, strengthen UK manufacturing competitiveness, and set new international standards in large‑volume measurement. This seed investment marks an important step in translating 15 years of NPL research into real‑world impact, and we’re proud to support the K3M team as they take this capability to market.”

Gareth Mayhead and Tom Linney are Investment Executives in the Technology Ventures team at the Development Bank of Wales. They structured the investment deal for K3 Metrology.

Gareth Mayhead said:

“K3 Metrology is a high‑quality technical spin‑out with genuinely differentiated technology and clear commercial potential, making this a compelling early‑stage investment in the UK’s industrial deep‑tech sector. “Our funding gives K3M the runway to complete product development, grow the team in North Wales and build early commercial proof points in sectors where precision and throughput matter. Its base at AMRC Cymru provides valuable proximity to industrial partners, collaborative facilities and a skilled regional workforce.”

Alun Williams, Investment Director, Parkwalk, the UK’s most active investor in university spin‑outs, said:

“K3 Metrology is a great example of the world‑class, science‑led innovation that Parkwalk exists to back. Metralis embodies the kind of breakthrough, industrial deep‑tech we look for — addressing a clear need with a platform that can transform productivity for advanced manufacturers. Its real‑time, high‑accuracy measurement capability represents a significant step forward in precision metrology, overcoming the limitations of legacy systems and enabling throughput levels demanded by aerospace, defence and other high‑value sectors. We are excited to be investing in K3M as the team brings this rigorously validated, next‑generation technology into commercial deployment.”

UKI2S, managed by Future Planet Capital, is a specialist early‑stage investor in UK innovation.

Sakura Holloway, Investment Director at Future Planet Capital, said:

“K3 Metrology is exactly the type of company our fund exists to invest in and support the growth of. The Metralis system has been co-designed, co-built and being actively tested by commercial partners in the advanced manufacturing sector, with the commitment of the founders to continue to iterate the solution to address industry pain points. We are proud to have identified the opportunity and support spinout creation from NPL, through to investing alongside the Development Bank and ParkWalk in this round.”

The £1 million investment by the Development Bank of Wales came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund and the £20 million Wales Technology Seed Fund II. It supports Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available from £25,000 to £10 million. The £20 million Wales Technology Seed Fund II provides equity investments between £100,000 and £350,000 are available for Welsh tech businesses and those relocating to Wales at proof of concept stage.

Law firm VWV acted for K3M on the investment.