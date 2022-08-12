Just a Few Days to go Until the Pembrokeshire County Show

With just a few days to go until Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, preparations are coming together well for what is set to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions and much more.

Tickets for the show, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, 17 & 18 August, are now available to purchase online from the website. Adults £15, children £10 (5-17 years) under 5s are free. Please visit: wwwpembsshow.org and follow Pembrokeshire County Show on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Putting together this event is hard work and requires an enormous effect by the staff, volunteers and trustees of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society. The Society is indebted to so many for their commitment and support in helping host the event.

Sponsorship Manager, Richard Cole, said,

“Sponsorship and Pembrokeshire County Show have been a successful combination for the last 45 years. Sponsors have enjoyed promoting their businesses through the varied mediums of banners, announcements, show rings, buildings, equine and livestock classes and championships over the years. It isn’t too late. If you'd like to discuss becoming a corporate sponsor please complete the form on our website: www.pembsshow.org.”

We would especially like to thank the following corporate sponsors of Pembrokeshire County Show: Castell Howell; Celtic Holiday Parks; NFU Mutual; Welsh Government; J E Lawrence; Hybu Cig Cymru; Puffin Produce; Pembrokeshire Coastal National Park; Burns Pet Nutrition; Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages; CCF; Dwr Cymru; COTTS equine; Euromeats; Antony & Nick Rees Livestock; Wales Environmental; Fenton Vets; David Harries & Co; Alec Jarrett; Castle Morris equine & Pets; JCP Solicitors; GD Harries & sons; St Ishmaels Garden Nursery; Tallis Amos; Valero and David Rees fencing.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is delighted to announce Pure West Radio will be back at the 2022 Pembrokeshire County Show as the Society’s official media partner. In the past Pure West (PWR) have been located at the edge of the Showground but this year have been moved to a more central location. PWR will provide live broadcasting with live entertainment, competitions, travel updates and much more. Show-goers will be able to tune in to Pure West Radio on 87.7FM.