Journeys of Ambition 2026 Set to Bring Sport and Business Leaders Together at Wales Week London

Journeys of Ambition 2026 will bring together leaders from Welsh sport and business as part of Wales Week London.

The exclusive evening reception, being held on Thursday, February 26, is jointly hosted by Mauve Group, Commonwealth Games Wales, and Principality Building Society, and will celebrate ambition, achievement and leadership while highlighting Wales’ impact on the global stage.

Set in the historic Cholmondeley Room and Terrace at the House of Lords, the reception marks a defining year for Wales, with Team Wales competing at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this July, Mauve Group celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Principality Building Society entering a new chapter of leadership.

Guests will enjoy canapés and drinks, live music from Welsh of the West End, and insights from leading figures across sport and business.

Compered by Gethin Jones, Chef de Mission for Team Wales, the programme features keynote talks from senior CEOs and a panel of world-class athletes, including former relay champion Iwan Thomas and Olympic medallist Anna Morris, who will share their stories of ambition, resilience and excellence.

Ann Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mauve Group, said:

“2026 is particularly special for Mauve as we celebrate 30 years in business. We’re delighted to host this event during Wales Week London alongside our friends at Team Wales and Principality. For Welsh SMEs and scale-ups, it’s a reminder that size doesn’t limit ambition – whether you’re just starting out or scaling up, events like this connect businesses to the networks and support they need to grow internationally.”

Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, CEO of Commonwealth Team Wales, said:

“Wales is set for a remarkable year as we look ahead to the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This event brings together leaders from sport and business and provides a fantastic platform to celebrate Welsh talent, particularly the athletes proudly representing our nation on the global stage. The energy and achievements across sport and business reflect a nation that believes in its people and their potential.”

Nigel Taylor, Head of Brand, Impact & Communications of Principality Building Society, said:

“Backing Welsh businesses and athletes to achieve their ambitions isn’t just part of what we do – it’s part of who we are as a UK-wide business proudly rooted in Wales. We believe in the power of community presence and collaboration to create lasting impact. This event celebrates the people and organisations driving Wales forward. When Welsh enterprise thrives, it strengthens our economy, supports communities and showcases the very best of our nation on the world stage.”

Journeys of Ambition 2026 forms part of the wider Wales Week London programme – a series of events designed to champion Welsh excellence and strengthen connections between Welsh organisations and global partners.