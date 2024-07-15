Jones Bros Secures Multi-Million-Pound Waste Management Contract

A leading civil engineering firm has retained its place as the sole contractor on a framework for one of the UK’s largest resource and waste management companies.

During the next two years, Ruthin-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK will continue delivering landfill engineering schemes for FCC Environment under an extension of the framework it successfully secured in 2022.The multi-million-pound contract strengthens their long-term relationship, with Jones Bros working with the firm since 2011.

The extension also means Jones Bros senior contracts manager Dafydd Elis will have overseen the partnership for a full decade, leading an experienced team on UK-wide waste management engineering projects.

Key personnel on the framework will include Owain Evans.

Lee Daly, and Sam Roberts, who will manage the delivery of various FCC developments, with more than 100 employees, including trainees and apprentices, expected to be on site.

Dafydd said:

“Continuing as the sole contractor reflects that we have built a strong level of trust with FCC whilst completing high-quality schemes for more than 20 years. “Our partnership started with carrying out waste management on its sites in the South West of England, and since then, we have evolved to work on all of FCC’s jobs across the UK, extending up to the North East and Scotland. “We use our company-owned plant fleet to self-deliver projects, which places us in a secure position as we don’t have to rely on supply shortages or increased costs when it comes to completing schemes.”

Jones Bros’ partnership with FCC predominantly covers undertaking heavy earthworks, engineering new containment cells, and capping of sites.

Current activity includes the Greengairs new cell construction project in Airdrie, Scotland and a water vole mitigation scheme in Immingham, Lincolnshire.

To protect the environment Jones Bros monitors plant telematics on a weekly basis to compare performance between machines and ensure they are being operated efficiently.

Cabin use is also scrutinised to identify sites that are wasting energy through poor insulation and inefficient heating settings, whilst a fully electric fleet of cars has driven 10,000 miles in the past year by using excess solar energy generated from panels on the roof of its headquarters.

FCC senior engineering and restoration manager Anthony Porter said:

“It’s fantastic Jones Bros’ presence will continue across our landfill portfolio and ongoing restoration commitments to equip our sites for alternative use in local communities. “For the last two years, the company delivered more than 575,000m² of land restoration for various schemes such as woodland planting, as well as agricultural and amenity grassland, with a further 400,000m² anticipated during the extension. “The team has also worked closely with us to ensure minimal construction impact on biodiversity, including operating in line with our great crested newt licence.”

In addition, the ongoing contract means Jones Bros will continue to work on several of FCC’s civils projects linked to high-speed rail HS2.

Dafydd added:

“Our position on the framework has meant we will keep building on our expertise of engineering sites and delivering major schemes which are helping strengthen UK infrastructure. “After relocating part of the Calvert site infrastructure to prepare for the construction of the HS2 line in Buckinghamshire, it’s hugely rewarding to continue to play a role in this significant development.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 50% of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.