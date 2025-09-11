Jones Bros Secures Contract to Deliver Sustainable Energy Park

A leading civil engineering firm has been appointed to help transform a sustainable energy park into one of the largest battery energy storage systems (BESS) sites in the UK.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is the principal contractor on the multi-million-pound development of Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park, which will support the transition to net zero.

Afon Wysg 1, known as AW1, is a flagship 240MWh battery storage project led by owners Ampeak Energy that is key to unlocking an economic, environmental, and social revival around Newport.

With the ability to increase to 480MWh, AW1 has a grid connection date of October 2026 and an anticipated commercial operations timeframe of Q1 2027.

As part of its £19 million civils and electrical package, Jones Bros is flattening the site and building up a newly created main platform to alleviate flood risk.

Concrete foundations for the battery and power conversion systems (PCS) units and associated ducting work will be undertaken, as will the installation of precast troughs for the inverters.

Bulk aggregates will be imported via rail to ensure that HGV movements are kept to a minimum, whilst concrete from previous demolition work will be crushed and repurposed.

The Ruthin-headquartered firm is also constructing a new on-site substation, which will be connected to the existing national grid infrastructure.

As part of the ecological enhancement plan, an attenuation pond will be created, new fencing will be installed, and landscaping carried out to help make it more appealing to wildlife.

Jones Bros project manager Gareth White, who lives close to the site, said:

“It’s wonderful to be involved in this phase of the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. “It’s a site the team is familiar with given our work on Uskmouth BESS, and that has helped refine our approach. “For example, we knew we were able to rely on rail to import more than 50,000 tonnes of aggregate, which reduces carbon emissions and also saves an enormous amount of time. “With the use of the railway, we can bring in 3,000 tonnes a day, compared to just 180 tonnes if we relied solely on HGVs due to planning constraints. That means the aggregate can be imported in three weeks as opposed to more than a year.”

Gareth will lead a team of up to 30 on site, including three trainees and one higher degree apprentice.

David Taaffe, chief operating officer of Ampeak Energy, said: