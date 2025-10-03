Jones Bros Hits ‘First Pour’ Milestone on Sanquhar II Wind Farm

A civil engineering firm has helped Sanquhar II Wind Farm reach a significant construction milestone with the first pouring of concrete on turbine foundations.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is the principal contractor for the £400 million 44-turbine scheme that straddles both Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire. It will have the capacity to power more than 335,000 homes annually.

The CWP Energy-led development will be the fourth largest wind farm in the UK.

Jones Bros, supported by Cambrian, completed the first pour using its two on-site concrete batching plants, which cut down vehicle movements and helps streamline programme delivery.

Project manager Jonathan Maitland, who is currently leading a team of around 100, including apprentices and trainees, which is expected to grow to 200, said:

“Completing the first pour is always a special milestone on wind farm schemes. “Our highly skilled team has worked tirelessly and efficiently to reach this stage of the project, and we look forward to making further progress in the coming weeks and months.”

Further scheduled activity for Jones Bros includes the creation of new access tracks and associated crane hardstanding to allow for turbine delivery and erection, along with two substation platforms for exporting power.

First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in 2027.

Jones Bros contracts director Garod Evans said:

“It’s another significant renewable energy scheme for our talented Scottish team, and one we are enjoying working on. “Current live wind farm projects include Benbrack, North Kyle, and Windy Standard III, so to add Sanquhar II to our portfolio further showcases our abilities in the sector.”

Rod Wood MBE, Managing Director of CWP Energy, said: