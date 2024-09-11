Jones Bros Earns Praise for Importance to North Wales

A leading civil engineering firm’s importance to North Wales has been hailed by a Gwynedd-based employee who has risen through the ranks.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has received praise from Gruffydd Rowlands, who knows from first-hand experience the benefits that having a construction industry company on his doorstep bring.

The 27-year-old sub-agent hails from Waunfawr in Gwynedd, which accounts for more than 15% of the firm’s 500-strong workforce.

Gruffydd said:

“Growing up in the county, you frequently see Jones Bros, whether that is signage highlighting the latest activity or the now famous green vans. “They are known locally for large-scale, exciting schemes, including in the increasingly important renewables sector, and offer fantastic career progression. “In the space of six years, I’ve progressed from a summer placement to graduate project civil engineer, project civil engineer, senior project civil engineer, and now sub-agent. “Add to the fact that you get to work on projects that have a positive impact on the community in which you live as well as your family and friends, and it is special.”

One such development was the £139 million Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass, a near 10km stretch of road between Goat roundabout and Plas Menai roundabout.

Some 23 businesses and 85 suppliers from close to the scheme were engaged, with around £1.7 million spent in Wales as the workforce utilised local shops, services, and companies.

It was the then graduate project civil engineer Gruffydd’s first major on-site experience and was just 10 minutes from his home in Waunfawr.

Speaking about the Balfour Beatty Jones Bros Joint Venture, he said:

“It’s wonderful for young people from across North Wales to be able to work on developments of such magnitude. “Playing a part on the bypass build is certainly something I will reflect on for years to come.”

Morlais also made its mark, with up to 25% of employees working on the Anglesey-based scheme residing on the island, following a recruitment drive and the company signing up to Local Jobs for Local People.

The civil engineering firm also utilised local suppliers and subcontractors on the tidal energy project with more than 20 companies established in North Wales engaged.

Annual dredging in Pwllheli, as well as ongoing work at RAF Valley, Parc Cybi Holyhead, and Ffestiniog and Dinorwig power stations further highlight the company’s desire to improve North Wales.

Gruffydd, member of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Wales Foundation Group, added:

“On most jobs, you meet apprentices who hail from Gwynedd and Anglesey across to Flintshire and Wrexham, and that highlights the positive impact Jones Bros has in the region.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 50% of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.