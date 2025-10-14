Joint Approach ‘Could See Wales Lead the Way’ in Climate Resilience

Wales has the chance to lead in climate resilience if communities, government and infrastructure providers act together, a new report says.

The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has launched its latest report, ‘A Perfect Storm — Is Wales doing enough to co-ordinate action and engage communities in adapting our infrastructure to a changing climate?'

The report warns that without urgent action to prepare for the worsening impacts of climate change, Wales risks being left dangerously exposed, with yet more devastating floods, record-breaking heatwaves and coastal erosion to come. However, Wales has the chance to lead in climate resilience if communities, government and infrastructure providers act together.

NICW states that while there is strong political focus on cutting emissions, there is far less emphasis on factors like ageing infrastructure, inconsistent planning, short-term funding cycles and weak co-ordination, leaving Welsh communities and critical services at risk.

The report was shaped by engagement across Wales led in partnership with the Community Council in Ceredigion, Fairbourne Partnership in Gwynedd, various community groups in Powys and a flagship pilot project in Grangetown, Cardiff – one of the country’s most ethnically diverse neighbourhoods.

The process showed that fairness, co-design, and inclusivity must be central to adaptation planning, and that Wales needs a shared hub to scale these approaches nationwide, NICW said.

Set against this backdrop, the report outlines 12 recommendations for Welsh Government’s immediate consideration to strengthen resilience, embed climate adaptation across all sectors, and ensure communities are empowered to shape decisions.

These include:

Establishing clear leadership and accountability through a new Climate Adaptation Act for Wales, setting legally binding resilience targets.

Creating a Chief Participation Officer role by 2028 to drive public engagement and co-ordinate across government, local authorities and public bodies.

Integrating climate resilience into planning and investment so all major infrastructure decisions account for future climate risks.

Aligning funding with climate resilience goals by updating appraisal systems and calling for a dedicated Climate Adaptation Fund for Wales.

Developing a Climate Futures Hub to improve and share data, tools and lessons across sectors and communities.

NICW stressed that adapting infrastructure to climate change cannot be achieved by government alone. Communities, businesses and local authorities all have a part to play, with inclusive engagement central to success, it said.