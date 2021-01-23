Jobs Boost as Tesco Launches New Swansea Express Store



Tesco colleagues are preparing to welcome customers to the opening of a new Express store in Swansea.

The new Tesco store at Llangyfelach Road, Treboeth opened its doors at 8am on Monday, January 18, creating 20 new jobs in the area.

Store manager Kirby Jones and her team have been busy stocking the shelves and getting everything ready for the store’s opening.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our first customers through the doors on Monday,” she said. “We are excited to be providing a service to the local community, and we will be working hard to make our store a safe and welcoming place for people in Treboeth to come and shop.”

In addition to providing an essential service to the people of Treboeth the new store will also be participating in Tesco’s community programmes.

The store is able to donate unsold food at the end of each day to local community groups and charities as part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with FareShare. To date almost half a million meals have been donated to groups in Swansea as a result of the scheme.

Local groups in the area will also be invited to apply for community funding through Bags of Help (Tesco’s blue token voting scheme) which sees three local projects voted on by customers in store every three months, with first place awarded £2,000, second place £1,000 and third place £500. To date the scheme, run in conjunction with the charity Groundwork, has awarded almost £100,000 of grants across Swansea.

“It’s really important to me that our store is a part of the community,” said Kirby. “Tesco’s community schemes have been really popular in Swansea and we are looking forward to playing our part in that at the new Treboeth Express and meeting people involved in groups locally.”

Although voting is currently not taking place due to the pandemic, organisations can still apply for Bags of Help grants at: www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.

To find out about the Community Food Connection scheme, please visit: https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/product/food-waste/supporting-customers-communities/community-food-connection/