‘Job Hoppers’ Save More Than £15,000 More Into Pension Pots

People who have switched jobs four or more times in the past decade have saved more than £15,000 more in their pension pots than the UK public at large, and £12,000 more than those who have only switched jobs once in the past ten years.

New research from Penarth-based Wealthify, conducted among 4,000 UK adults, reveals that ‘frequent job hoppers’, who account for over one in ten (13%) of the UK population, have an average (mean) of £105,538 in pension savings, compared to £89,762 for the average UK adult, and £93,234 for those who have only switched jobs once.

A total of 4.3 million people (13%) in the UK are estimated to have switched jobs four or more times in the last 10 years. Nearly a fifth of 18-34-year-olds (18%) are frequent job hoppers, some of whom will still be early in their careers. However, more than one in ten (11%) 34-54-year-olds have also switched jobs more than four times in the last 10 years.

The sectors with the highest number of job hoppers are hospitality (28%), healthcare (22%), food & drink (22%) and education (21%). Computing (20%) and financial services (17%), often well-paid industries, also have a significant proportion of frequent job hoppers.

The average income of job hoppers is £39,276 a year, nearly £10,000 more than the average income of those surveyed as a whole (£30,088), and more than those who have only switched jobs once in the last decade (£35,403).

London has the highest proportion of job hoppers (19%), followed by the North East (18%), and the West Midlands (14%). The East Midlands (9%), the South West (9%) and Northern Ireland (6%), have the lowest proportion.

As well as having more in total pension savings, job hoppers are also more likely to have multiple pension pots, as they accrue workplace pensions across multiple jobs. Over a third (34%) of job hoppers have four or more pots, compared to only 14% of the general UK population. This can leave them with many different providers and the possibility of losing track if they have not thought about consolidating them to make them easier to manage.

Fewer than one in four (23%) of those who have switched jobs four or more times have only one pension pot, compared to two fifths (41%) of the average population, as they are less likely to have multiple workplace pensions. With an estimated £33.1 billion in lost pensions in the UK, this may put job hoppers at risk of missing out on reaping the full benefits of their savings. The number of job hoppers who have a private pension (18%) is roughly equivalent to the population average (19%), suggesting that most job hoppers’ retirement savings are held in workplace pensions.

Michelle Pearce-Burke, co-founder of Wealthify, comments: