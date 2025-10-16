Job Fairs Showcase Employment Opportunities Across Monmouthshire

Almost 250 people attended two jobs fairs hosted by Monmouthshire County Council's Employment & Skills team in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions.

Held in St Mary's Priory Hall, Abergavenny, and Choir Hall, Caldicot, the events welcomed attendees from across the county seeking employment, training, or career change opportunities.

Across both events, attendees accessed approximately 120 live job vacancies from 40 local businesses and organisations, representing a wide range of sectors.

The fairs provided a platform for residents aged 16 and over to connect directly with employers, explore new career paths, and learn about the support available through the Council's Economy, Employment & Skills team.

Monmouthshire County Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said:

“Monmouthshire's Economy, Employment & Skills team have done a fantastic job in creating these important events for residents. At both job fairs, attendees had the opportunity to learn about available vacancies and received valuable support in their search for employment. “The variety of local businesses also proved what a diverse economy we have here in Monmouthshire, providing opportunities for everyone to find employment in an industry that suits them.”

The Monmouthshire Economy, Employment and Skills team continues to support residents looking to upskill, retrain, or re-enter the workforce. Beyond the events, the team provides ongoing support, including training, guidance, and practical help, to boost confidence and open doors to new opportunities.