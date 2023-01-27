Job Boost for Wales as Parkdean Resorts Announces Almost 1,500 New Roles

Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, is hiring almost 1,500 new recruits in Wales as part of a new recruitment drive for the 2023 season.

With 250 different careers available across its business, Parkdean Resorts is hiring for a wide range of roles in different departments. In particular, the holiday park operator is looking for new cleaners, bar staff, chefs, kitchen team members, waiting staff, receptionists, lifeguards and security officers. Across its 66 UK-wide parks, Parkdean Resorts is recruiting 11,000 people in total, with over 10,000 seasonal and 750 permanent roles on offer.

Lisa Charles-Jones, HR Director, Parkdean Resorts, said:

“A career in hospitality is truly rewarding and we’re delighted to be hiring so many new recruits in Wales this year. We have a range of positions available and each plays a crucial role in our business, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming some new faces to the team, as well as familiar faces who’ve worked with us before, and encourage anyone who’s interested to apply. “Working at Parkdean Resorts means making a real difference to our holidaymakers and home owners and helping them to create lasting memories with their families, so this is a fantastic opportunity to get involved and develop some new skills.”

Last year Parkdean Resorts created 11,000 jobs, and has welcomed a number of trainees as part of the Government’s Kickstart scheme over the past two years, giving them a chance to launch a new career at one of Parkdean’s 66 parks across the UK. The company also recruited its biggest ever intake of finance apprentices to date at its Gosforth Head Office last year, with apprentices working towards an ACCA professional qualification.