Job Applications Sought for Key Swansea Bay City Deal Vacancies

A number of opportunities are available to help deliver the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal investment programme.

Applications are open for four new positions within the City Deal’s Programme Management Office (PMO), with a deadline of Monday August 3.

Candidates are wanted for the positions of PMO Manager, Strategic Development Manager, Senior Programme Support Officer and PMO Assistant.

A major investment in a programme of transformational projects across South West Wales, the Swansea Bay City Deal will create thousands of high-quality jobs while accelerating the Swansea Bay City Region’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said:

“These new positions within the City Deal’s Programme Management Office give the opportunity to be part of an investment programme that will benefit residents and businesses throughout Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea. “As well as a PMO Manager who will have significant experience in delivering large-scale projects and programmes, a Programme Development Manager is wanted to lead on the preparation of strategic plans and business cases. “Applications are also invited for the roles of Senior Programme Support Officer and PMO Assistant, who will play pivotal roles in areas including documentation, reports, research and administration. “These posts will all assist with the management and delivery of the exciting City Deal projects, while meeting the requirements of a review into the City Deal. “This recruitment is also further progress for the Swansea Bay City Deal, with a Programme Director now in place, three projects having now been approved and the first £18 million having been released to the programme.”

Head to www.carmarthenshire.gov.uk/jobs for more information on each vacancy and the chance to apply.

The Swansea Bay City Deal is funded by the UK Government, the Welsh Government, the public sector and the private sector. The investment programme is being led by Carmarthenshire Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council, in partnership with Swansea University, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea Bay University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board.