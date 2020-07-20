Joanna Crofts Promoted at Knight Frank in Cardiff

Commercial property consultancy Knight Frank has promoted Joanna Crofts, the Head of Property Asset Management for South Wales and the South West, from associate to partner.

Joanna joined Knight Frank as a graduate in 2004, and in 2014 joined the PAM team, which manages key industrial, office and retail buildings across South Wales as well as across the South West on behalf of landlords. She became head of the department in 2018, when the firm also recruited Jocelyn Hickling as associate in the PAM team.

Knight Frank’s Property Asset Management (PAM) department provides a range of management services for landlords, including managing rents and arrears, service charges, facilities management and tenant liaison. Some of the high profile properties Knight Frank manage in Cardiff include Churchill House on Churchill Way, Southgate House on Wood Street and Eastern Business Park in St Mellons.

Joanna said:

“I am delighted to receive this recognition. Recent conditions across the country, from storms in the early part of the year to the current coronavirus lockdown, provide very real challenges to managing commercial property and we are proud that we have continued to maintain an excellent service throughout.”

Matt Phillips, head of the Cardiff office of Knight Frank said: