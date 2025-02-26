JNP Legal Strengthens Team with Two Senior Solicitors

South Wales law firm JNP Legal has announced the addition of Maria Cosslett as Senior Associate in the Lifetime Planning Department and Mark Church as a Solicitor in the Civil Litigation Department.

These strategic hires bring a combined 62 years of legal experience to the firm, reinforcing JNP Legal's commitment to providing expert legal services and personalised attention to its clients.

Maria Cosslett joins JNP Legal as a Senior Associate in the Lifetime Planning Department, bringing over 30 years of experience in private client work. Maria is a Chartered Legal Executive and a Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) since 2008. She is also an accredited member of Lifetime Lawyers (formerly Solicitors for the Elderly), a Dementia Friend, and has completed training to become a Dementia Champion.

Maria's legal career spans over three decades at a highly respected Cardiff law firm, where she progressed to Partner and Head of the Private Client Department. Following the firm's acquisition in 2023, Maria spent 18 months at a Top 100 law firm before joining JNP Legal in 2025.

Maria specialises in Wills, Powers of Attorney, Estate Administration, and Trusts, including trusts for disabled persons. Maria has extensive experience working with families and individuals, offering guidance on complex estates. She also has a keen interest in mental health issues, particularly dementia, and how these affect clients and their families, drawing from personal experience.

Maria is based in the Llanishen office, and is available for home and hospital visits, and regularly works with accountants, financial advisors, and estate agents.

Mark Church joins JNP Legal as a Solicitor in the Civil Litigation Department, bringing 32 years of post-qualification experience from several well-respected law firms.

Mark specialises in personal injury, clinical negligence, contested probate, debt recovery, and general litigation. His expertise covers high-value and complex claims, including catastrophic injury cases, brain injury, amputation, psychiatric injury, and spinal injury claims.

Mark brings a wealth of knowledge to the Civil Litigation Department, providing expert guidance and support to clients navigating complex legal disputes. His extensive experience in personal injury and clinical negligence makes him a valuable asset to individuals seeking justice and compensation for injuries sustained due to the negligence of others.