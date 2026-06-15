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15 June 2026
Cardiff

Jewellery Brand Lovisa to Open New Store at St David’s Cardiff

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Global fashion jewellery brand Lovisa is soon to open a brand-new store at St David's Cardiff, its second in the shopping centre.

The new flagship store will showcase up to 15,000 different styles of jewellery and accessories, as well as a professional piercing studio staffed by a team of specialists.

Lovisa's new store will be on the first floor of St David's, close to Sephora and Hollister.

Steven Malcolm, Regional Manager at Lovisa, said:

“Lovisa is a brand that was born out of a passion for offering fashionable jewellery at affordable prices, and our creative team draws inspiration from couture runways and the latest street trends from around the world to provide our customers with unique, stylish products.

 

“As many as 150 new styles are added each week, so there is something for everyone. After the success of our first Cardiff store, now is the time for us to launch a brand-new concept in Cardiff, with only four of these ‘series 5' stores in the UK featuring our new pink piercing studio. We cannot wait to launch the store.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David's, said:

“Lovisa is already popular with our guests, and we're delighted that the brand has seen so much success at St David's that they're now opening a second space with even more choice on offer. We look forward to sharing an opening date for Lovisa's new store soon.”



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