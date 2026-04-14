Jellyfish Become Front of Shirt Partner for Glamorgan’s County Championship Team

Glamorgan Cricket has announced the expansion of its partnership with Jellyfish Business Solutions, who will become the front‑of‑shirt sponsor for the Glamorgan Men’s County Championship team for the 2026 season.

The landmark year sees the Club competes in Division One for the first time in 20 years.

Jellyfish has been partnered with the Club since 2021 as Glamorgan’s Official IT Partner, playing a vital role in the successful operation of Sophia Gardens as a major international venue. Jellyfish oversees critical systems including the Club’s IT network, managed print services and telephone infrastructure that ensure the smooth running of the stadium year‑round.

Alongside their operational responsibilities, Jellyfish has developed a strong brand presence within the venue. In previous seasons they have been supporters of the Family Stand and are long-standing Executive Box licence holders. They have also worked with local charities to distribute match tickets for every Vitality Blast fixture, helping more families and young supporters experience live cricket, a scheme they are looking to expand as part of the new partnership.

The enhanced 2026 partnership will see Jellyfish take pride of place on the front of Glamorgan’s County Championship shirt, which will debut in the Club’s opening Division One fixture against Yorkshire this weekend.

Ed Rice, Commercial Director of Glamorgan Cricket, said:

“Jellyfish have been a valuable part of the Glamorgan Cricket family for several years, and we are thrilled to elevate our partnership as we return to Division One cricket. “Their technical support underpins almost every aspect of operations at Sophia Gardens. To have Jellyfish on the front of our County Championship shirt in such a historic season feels incredibly fitting. We are grateful for their continued support and look forward to showcasing our new kit together as we embark on an exciting year in Division One.”

Jack Walsh, Managing Director at Jellyfish, said: