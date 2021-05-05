Jellagen Signs Partnership with French Institute of Research

Jellagen, a Cardiff medical device and biotechnology development company manufacturing high value Collagen derived from jellyfish, is delighted to announce the signing of a new Partnership Agreement with the world renowned French Institute of Research and Marine Exploitation, IFREMER.

The agreement allows Jellagen privileged access to Ifremer specific and proprietary marine derived natural product technology, some bacterial polysaccharides endowed with glycosaminoglycan-like properties, supporting Jellagen’s R&D in the field of creating new and innovative medical devices.

Ifremer is recognized throughout the world as one of the very first institutes in marine science and technologies. Ifremer’s focus has a dual perspective of both sustainable development and open science. It conducts research, produces expertise and creates innovations to protect and restore the ocean, use its resources responsibly, share marine data and offer new services to all stakeholders.

Jellagen’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Thomas-Paul Descamps stated:

“Marine biotechnology offers great potential for the discovery and development of truly new chemistry and medical innovation from the sustainable use of marine resources. We are therefore delighted to have entered into this research partnership and are excited to begin the evaluation of a novel marine natural product technology, to advance Jellagen’s key medical development programmes.”

Dr. Sylvia Colliec-Jouault of Ifremer’s Laboratory of Microbial Ecosystem and Marine Molecules for Biotechnologies also stated: