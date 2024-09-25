Jeffrey Ross Buys Caerphilly Estate Agency Brinsons

Jeffrey Ross, one of Cardiff’s leading independent sales and lettings agencies, has acquired Caerphilly-based Brinsons sales and lettings.

This is the third buy out for Jeffrey Ross in recent years, as it bought auctioneers Seel and Co in 2019 and Penarth-based ACJ Sales and Lettings, in early 2023.

Brinsons was founded in 1900 as a surveyor and land adviser for local farmers and has seen been a firm fixture in Caerphilly ever since. Under Jeffrey Ross Group’s ownership it will remain under the stewardship of the current management team and remain at its Market Street head office.

Ross Hoper-Nash, who founded Jeffrey Ross more than 18 years ago, said:

“Brinsons is a well-known and respected name in property sales and lettings in south Wales and so it is great that we have been able to acquire it to join our quickly growing family of agents across the region. “The team at Brinsons are experts in their field and in the area they serve, and are trusting us and will remain with us as we begin this new joint venture. “Since 2019, we have expanded the Jeffrey Ross Group, bringing not only estate agents into the fold, but also financial services companies such as Grosvenor May, which we bought in late 2023. “And this is just the beginning, we have lots more irons in the fire and are aiming to be Wales’ number one estate, property and letting agent – so watch this space.”

Trevor Isaac of Brinsons said of the acquisition:

“I’m very pleased to have completed on the sale of the Brinsons estate agency and residential letting business to Jeffrey Ross, a well-respected, family-owned independent practice. “I have retained the commercial, land and professional services side of Brinsons. I firmly believe that the part sale will help grow the Brinsons business as a whole and I’m excited about the future. Together stronger, as they say.”

Jeffrey Ross is a family business that was originally founded in 2008, from a small office in Pontcanna Street, Cardiff. Since then, it has expanded to include five branches around Cardiff.