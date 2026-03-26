JD Unveils Major New Store at St David’s Cardiff

Sports fashion and lifestyle retailer JD has opened the doors to its biggest store in Wales.

Spanning almost 32,000 square feet, the new store in St David’s Grand Arcade has a 50-metre storefront, one of the largest in the centre.

James Air, Director of Group Real Estate and Acquisitions at JD, said:

“The new store gives us the scale to bring more product, more experiences and more reasons for people to spend time discovering the latest drops, customising their gear or getting involved with the events. Just as importantly, the opening also brings new jobs into the city and reflects our continued investment in Cardiff and the communities around it. Part of our Forever Forward mindset involves how we show up in the places that matter to our customers, and this new store is designed to do exactly that, creating a destination where sport fashion, culture and community come together.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: